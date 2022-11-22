Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 20 Days SMA touches 2.93%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) stock priced at $70.00, up 0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.72 and dropped to $69.85 before settling in for the closing price of $69.98. ADC’s price has ranged from $61.62 to $80.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.60%. With a float of $87.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

The firm has a total of 57 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,503. In this transaction Director of this company bought 213 shares at a rate of $68.09, taking the stock ownership to the 213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 1,560 for $64.23, making the entire transaction worth $100,199. This insider now owns 482,848 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agree Realty Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 202.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agree Realty Corporation, ADC], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.16. The third major resistance level sits at $71.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.99.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.15 billion, the company has a total of 88,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 339,320 K while annual income is 122,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110,070 K while its latest quarter income was 39,430 K.