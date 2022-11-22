Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) 20 Days SMA touches -9.04%: The odds favor the bear

On November 21, 2022, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) opened at $3.56, lower -2.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.595 and dropped to $3.475 before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Price fluctuations for ALTO have ranged from $3.38 to $7.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 319.00% at the time writing. With a float of $70.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.01 million.

The firm has a total of 415 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of +1.41, and the pretax margin is +3.94.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alto Ingredients Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 50,405. In this transaction President, CEO & COO of this company bought 12,415 shares at a rate of $4.06, taking the stock ownership to the 548,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.04, making the entire transaction worth $80,800. This insider now owns 483,800 shares in total.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77 while generating a return on equity of 14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 319.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 180.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alto Ingredients Inc., ALTO], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.37.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Key Stats

There are currently 73,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 266.18 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,208 M according to its annual income of 46,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 336,880 K and its income totaled -28,040 K.