Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.11%

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) stock priced at $61.54, up 1.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.07 and dropped to $61.40 before settling in for the closing price of $61.94. APO’s price has ranged from $45.62 to $77.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.40%. With a float of $328.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

In an organization with 2153 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 56.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,297,616. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $64.88, taking the stock ownership to the 431,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $56.07, making the entire transaction worth $280,349. This insider now owns 29,737 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.94 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.17% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.60.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.65 billion, the company has a total of 572,284K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,952 M while annual income is 1,838 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 672,850 K while its latest quarter income was 23,430 K.