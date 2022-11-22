AREB (American Rebel Holdings Inc.) dropped -11.51 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 21, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.2633, that was -11.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2633 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for AREB has been $0.23 – $7.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.10%. With a float of $15.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.55 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.58%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB], we can find that recorded value of 1.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3364, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9379. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2575. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2821. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3008. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2142, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1955. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1709.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are 5,251K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.81 million. As of now, sales total 990 K while income totals -6,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 340 K while its last quarter net income were -1,600 K.