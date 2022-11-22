Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 765 K

November 21, 2022, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) trading session started at the price of $0.1511, that was 8.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1706 and dropped to $0.1511 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. A 52-week range for BTB has been $0.11 – $1.20.

With a float of $116.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of -147.75, and the pretax margin is -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bit Brother Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Bit Brother Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 41.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

The latest stats from [Bit Brother Limited, BTB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was inferior to 1.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 17.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 216.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1544, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2817.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

As of now, sales total 765 K while income totals -24,326 K.