BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) 20 Days SMA touches -1.27%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) stock priced at $0.2343, down -4.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2343 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. BTCM’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 202.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -53.40%. With a float of $80.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 153 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.35, operating margin of -1.81, and the pretax margin is -4.72.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 2.81%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2015, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.90 while generating a return on equity of -42.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BIT Mining Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Looking closely at BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2583, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3120. However, in the short run, BIT Mining Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2295. Second resistance stands at $0.2391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2438. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2152, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2105. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2009.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.95 million, the company has a total of 105,754K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,329 M while annual income is -60,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 195,520 K while its latest quarter income was -20,990 K.