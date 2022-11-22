Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.82%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $512.94, up 0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $520.85 and dropped to $511.11 before settling in for the closing price of $515.16. Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has traded in a range of $415.07-$677.76.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 15.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 137.10%. With a float of $415.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $424.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.23, operating margin of +31.64, and the pretax margin is +24.64.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc. is 2.25%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 299,666. In this transaction Director of this company sold 476 shares at a rate of $629.55, taking the stock ownership to the 1,560 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr sold 2,000 for $636.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,272,460. This insider now owns 34,546 shares in total.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $9.56) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +24.54 while generating a return on equity of 27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.20% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.96, a number that is poised to hit 10.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 40.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

The latest stats from [Broadcom Inc., AVGO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.05 million was inferior to 2.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.41.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $471.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $534.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $521.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $526.21. The third major resistance level sits at $531.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $512.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $506.73. The third support level lies at $502.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 218.34 billion has total of 405,001K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,450 M in contrast with the sum of 6,736 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,464 M and last quarter income was 3,074 M.