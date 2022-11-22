Can iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) hike of 22.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 21, 2022, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) opened at $0.58, higher 3.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6498 and dropped to $0.5515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for IMBI have ranged from $0.44 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.70% at the time writing. With a float of $19.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.66 million.

In an organization with 1096 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of -0.51, and the pretax margin is -4.16.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 390,880 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,223,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 195,440 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $600,001. This insider now owns 1,182,063 shares in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was better than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5990, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5909. However, in the short run, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6494. Second resistance stands at $0.6987. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7477. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5511, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5021. The third support level lies at $0.4528 if the price breaches the second support level.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

There are currently 23,178K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 551,130 K according to its annual income of -22,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 133,230 K and its income totaled -12,690 K.