Can Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) hike of 3.62% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $66.36, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.38 and dropped to $65.87 before settling in for the closing price of $67.15. Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has traded in a range of $43.41-$85.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 3.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.20%. With a float of $134.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 856 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.68, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +18.94.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 653,482. In this transaction SVP, CFO of this company sold 10,099 shares at a rate of $64.71, taking the stock ownership to the 122,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 30,000 for $68.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,050,470. This insider now owns 792,110 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.61 while generating a return on equity of 24.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

The latest stats from [Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, LSCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.91 million was superior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.07.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.25. The third major resistance level sits at $69.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.23. The third support level lies at $64.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.10 billion has total of 137,059K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 515,330 K in contrast with the sum of 95,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 172,510 K and last quarter income was 46,360 K.