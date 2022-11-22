Can Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) drop of -26.37% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $2.90, down -8.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.555 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has traded in a range of $2.75-$9.57.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 250.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.40%. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74 workers is very important to gauge.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 16.53%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 16,532. In this transaction Pres., CFO, Treasurer and Sec. of this company bought 2,250 shares at a rate of $7.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Pres.,CFO,Treasurer&Secretary sold 3,380 for $7.29, making the entire transaction worth $24,640. This insider now owns 513,445 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

The latest stats from [Ondas Holdings Inc., ONDS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was superior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. The third support level lies at $2.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 115.71 million has total of 42,666K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,910 K in contrast with the sum of -15,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 600 K and last quarter income was -11,390 K.