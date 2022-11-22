Canoo Inc. (GOEV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.25% last month.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $1.22, down -6.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has traded in a range of $1.16-$13.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -93.70%. With a float of $264.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 805 employees.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Canoo Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 31.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 53,107. In this transaction President of this company sold 36,880 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 1,361,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s SVP, ICFO and CAO sold 516 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $743. This insider now owns 275,133 shares in total.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -75.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) saw its 5-day average volume 10.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6567, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5384. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2200 in the near term. At $1.2800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0800. The third support level lies at $1.0200 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 379.44 million has total of 324,501K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -346,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -117,710 K.