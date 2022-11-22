Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) volume exceeds 5.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $1.94, up 40.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Over the past 52 weeks, CDIO has traded in a range of $1.67-$10.25.

While this was happening, with a float of $5.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3 employees.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.66) by $0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26947.95.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Looking closely at Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.9200. Second resistance stands at $3.3800. The third major resistance level sits at $3.9100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9400.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.28 million has total of 9,515K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1 K in contrast with the sum of -620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -842 K.