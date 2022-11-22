Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $32.86, down -2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.0491 and dropped to $31.30 before settling in for the closing price of $33.33. Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has traded in a range of $13.84-$62.49.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -238.70%. With a float of $37.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.05 million.

In an organization with 24 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 61,100. In this transaction Chief Clinical Dev. Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $24.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 36,159 for $23.79, making the entire transaction worth $860,223. This insider now owns 186,159 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 22.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.83. However, in the short run, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.01. Second resistance stands at $35.40. The third major resistance level sits at $36.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.51.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.35 billion has total of 40,069K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -32,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -20,260 K.