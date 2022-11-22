Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume exceeds 1.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.8401, plunging -5.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8568 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $0.77 and $11.07.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -38.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The latest stats from [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was inferior to 5.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9981, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4828. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8431. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8783. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8999. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7863, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7647. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7295.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 209.12 million based on 261,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.