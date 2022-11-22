Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) with a beta value of 1.47 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 21, 2022, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) opened at $64.78, lower -2.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.43 and dropped to $63.79 before settling in for the closing price of $65.28. Price fluctuations for CDAY have ranged from $43.23 to $117.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 145.70% at the time writing. With a float of $152.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.19 million.

The firm has a total of 7462 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 142,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $71.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s EVP, Chief Customer Officer sold 1,000 for $68.00, making the entire transaction worth $68,000. This insider now owns 43,429 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 132.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CDAY], we can find that recorded value of 1.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.99.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.02. The third major resistance level sits at $66.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.68.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

There are currently 151,640K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,024 M according to its annual income of -75,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 315,600 K and its income totaled -21,000 K.