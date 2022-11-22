Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 22.00% last month.

On November 21, 2022, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) opened at $8.13, higher 22.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.25 and dropped to $7.84 before settling in for the closing price of $6.57. Price fluctuations for ELP have ranged from $5.11 to $8.24 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 12.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $277.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5902 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

The latest stats from [Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was superior to 0.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 91.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.45. The third major resistance level sits at $8.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.63. The third support level lies at $7.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

There are currently 547,311K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,444 M according to its annual income of 917,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,069 M and its income totaled -109,020 K.