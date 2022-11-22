Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On November 21, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) opened at $0.1702, higher 21.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1876 and dropped to $0.1533 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for COSM have ranged from $0.07 to $4.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 52.80% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $18.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.

In an organization with 95 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 73.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,334,168 shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 59.01 million. That was better than the volume of 4.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 231.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 195.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0139. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1908. Second resistance stands at $0.2063. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2251. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1565, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1377. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1222.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are currently 26,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,240 K according to its annual income of -7,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,210 K and its income totaled -1,240 K.