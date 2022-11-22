eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.56 million

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $3.23, down -4.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has traded in a range of $2.67-$27.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 22.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -372.90%. With a float of $25.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2379 employees.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of eHealth Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 16,222. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.24, taking the stock ownership to the 52,353 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $9.99, making the entire transaction worth $99,940. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.15) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

Looking closely at eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) raw stochastic average was set at 6.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.53. However, in the short run, eHealth Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.26. Second resistance stands at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.76.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 87.67 million has total of 27,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 538,200 K in contrast with the sum of -104,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,380 K and last quarter income was -39,150 K.