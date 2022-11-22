Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 20 Days SMA touches 0.13%: The odds favor the bear

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $24.40, up 1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.01 and dropped to $24.35 before settling in for the closing price of $24.61. Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has traded in a range of $20.42-$28.65.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 12.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.90%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6911 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.24, operating margin of +15.71, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 32.63%, while institutional ownership is 27.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 167,543. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,500 shares at a rate of $25.78, taking the stock ownership to the 113,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Director bought 19,050 for $23.64, making the entire transaction worth $450,304. This insider now owns 19,050 shares in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.34 million, its volume of 6.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.21 in the near term. At $25.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.54 billion has total of 2,175,570K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,807 M in contrast with the sum of 4,638 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,468 M and last quarter income was 1,361 M.