Eqonex Limited (EQOS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -32.24% last month.

November 21, 2022, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) trading session started at the price of $0.2759, that was -23.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2759 and dropped to $0.1521 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. A 52-week range for EQOS has been $0.25 – $5.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.70%. With a float of $34.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.96 million.

In an organization with 195 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eqonex Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Eqonex Limited is 26.82%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1416.43 while generating a return on equity of -228.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eqonex Limited (EQOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Eqonex Limited (EQOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Eqonex Limited’s (EQOS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3863, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0526. However, in the short run, Eqonex Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2732. Second resistance stands at $0.3365. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3970. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1494, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0889. The third support level lies at $0.0256 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Key Stats

There are 46,442K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.86 million. As of now, sales total 5,290 K while income totals -75,000 K.