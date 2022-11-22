EVLV (Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.) climbed 2.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.73, soaring 2.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.84 and dropped to $3.49 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. Within the past 52 weeks, EVLV’s price has moved between $1.57 and $6.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.30%. With a float of $104.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.03, operating margin of -220.29, and the pretax margin is -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 30,960. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $3.87, taking the stock ownership to the 238,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 10,000 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $37,195. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Looking closely at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 93.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.73. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.94. Second resistance stands at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.24.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 546.53 million based on 144,624K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,690 K and income totals -10,860 K. The company made 16,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.