FREYR Battery (FREY) last year’s performance of 6.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $13.69, down -1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.7875 and dropped to $13.30 before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has traded in a range of $6.42-$16.94.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.70%. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 22.36%, while institutional ownership is 51.70%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Looking closely at FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 65.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. However, in the short run, FREYR Battery’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.75. Second resistance stands at $14.01. The third major resistance level sits at $14.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.78.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.67 billion has total of 116,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -93,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -93,850 K.