Gray Television Inc. (GTN) average volume reaches $782.10K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

November 18, 2022, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) trading session started at the price of $11.48, that was -2.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.60 and dropped to $10.885 before settling in for the closing price of $11.28. A 52-week range for GTN has been $8.61 – $24.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 24.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -89.20%. With a float of $75.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8608 employees.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gray Television Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 36,320. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,200 shares at a rate of $11.35, taking the stock ownership to the 44,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $10.41, making the entire transaction worth $52,050. This insider now owns 67,759 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.87) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to -14.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Looking closely at Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.63. However, in the short run, Gray Television Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.45. Second resistance stands at $11.88. The third major resistance level sits at $12.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.02.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

There are 93,094K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.05 billion. As of now, sales total 2,413 M while income totals 90,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 909,000 K while its last quarter net income were 108,000 K.