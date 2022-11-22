Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) soared 0.73 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On November 21, 2022, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) opened at $9.47, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.62 and dropped to $9.43 before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. Price fluctuations for HAYW have ranged from $7.97 to $28.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 215.10% at the time writing. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.91 million.

In an organization with 2800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 27,873,589. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,826,936 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 22,901,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,173,064 for $9.86, making the entire transaction worth $51,006,411. This insider now owns 2,436,489 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.53. However, in the short run, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.68. Second resistance stands at $9.75. The third major resistance level sits at $9.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.30.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are currently 211,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,402 M according to its annual income of 203,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 245,270 K and its income totaled 23,090 K.