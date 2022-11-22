HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) average volume reaches $3.23M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $28.72, up 0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.7676 and dropped to $28.51 before settling in for the closing price of $28.55. Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has traded in a range of $24.77-$38.61.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 222.50%.

The firm has a total of 220075 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC], we can find that recorded value of 2.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.93. The third major resistance level sits at $29.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.33.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 115.22 billion has total of 4,062,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,297 M in contrast with the sum of 13,917 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,616 M and last quarter income was 2,376 M.