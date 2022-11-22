Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) 20 Days SMA touches -1.94%: The odds favor the bear

November 21, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) trading session started at the price of $0.8083, that was -11.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8083 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. A 52-week range for HYMC has been $0.28 – $3.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.40%. With a float of $155.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 18.74 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0406. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7786 in the near term. At $0.8426, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8769. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6803, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6460. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5820.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are 199,771K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 132.92 million. As of now, sales total 110,730 K while income totals -88,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,760 K while its last quarter net income were -15,850 K.