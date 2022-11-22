iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is -10.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 21, 2022, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) opened at $7.58, lower -2.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.61 and dropped to $7.34 before settling in for the closing price of $7.70. Price fluctuations for IHRT have ranged from $6.43 to $22.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -10.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.00% at the time writing. With a float of $118.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.58, operating margin of +6.88, and the pretax margin is -4.22.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 102,123. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 14,144 shares at a rate of $7.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,788,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 54,112 for $9.31, making the entire transaction worth $503,739. This insider now owns 1,774,633 shares in total.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.47 while generating a return on equity of -16.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, iHeartMedia Inc.’s (IHRT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.61 in the near term. At $7.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.21. The third support level lies at $7.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Key Stats

There are currently 143,239K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,558 M according to its annual income of -159,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 988,930 K and its income totaled -310,360 K.