Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) 20 Days SMA touches -13.08%: The odds favor the bear

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.22, soaring 3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Within the past 52 weeks, INTR’s price has moved between $2.05 and $4.63.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -505.70%. With a float of $203.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3898 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Inter & Co Inc. is 28.51%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Inter & Co Inc.’s (INTR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.37 in the near term. At $2.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.09.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 914.17 million based on 228,522K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 512,370 K and income totals -13,460 K. The company made 272,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.