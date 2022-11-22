Investors finally get a glimpse of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

November 21, 2022, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) trading session started at the price of $0.2699, that was 8.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.2621 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for CUEN has been $0.25 – $2.69.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -10.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.80%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -284.15, operating margin of -1798.48, and the pretax margin is -1808.77.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cuentas Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1809.11 while generating a return on equity of -206.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 190.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4441, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7725. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3420 in the near term. At $0.3700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2741, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2342. The third support level lies at $0.2062 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

There are 16,721K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.85 million. As of now, sales total 590 K while income totals -10,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 670 K while its last quarter net income were -3,190 K.