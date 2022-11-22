Investors finally get a glimpse of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) volume hitting the figure of 1.57 million.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $109.90, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.85 and dropped to $108.65 before settling in for the closing price of $110.46. Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has traded in a range of $85.76-$178.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 15.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 491.90%. With a float of $287.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3030 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.26, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +41.11.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 566,100. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $113.22, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 6,253 for $132.40, making the entire transaction worth $827,897. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +38.60 while generating a return on equity of 9.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 491.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

The latest stats from [Digital Realty Trust Inc., DLR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.71 million was inferior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.23. The third major resistance level sits at $113.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.83. The third support level lies at $107.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.46 billion has total of 287,522K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,428 M in contrast with the sum of 1,709 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,192 M and last quarter income was 237,080 K.