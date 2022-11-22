Investors finally get a glimpse of News Corporation (NWS) volume hitting the figure of 1.14 million.

November 21, 2022, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) trading session started at the price of $17.90, that was -2.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.02 and dropped to $17.645 before settling in for the closing price of $18.17. A 52-week range for NWS has been $15.15 – $24.16.

With a float of $115.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.28 million.

In an organization with 25500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.03, operating margin of +9.55, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward News Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of News Corporation is 40.19%, while institutional ownership is 35.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 1,536,417. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 82,028 shares at a rate of $18.73, taking the stock ownership to the 87,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,000,000 for $21.79, making the entire transaction worth $21,790,400. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

News Corporation (NWS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.00 while generating a return on equity of 7.58.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what News Corporation (NWS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79

Technical Analysis of News Corporation (NWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.15 million. That was better than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, News Corporation’s (NWS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.53. However, in the short run, News Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.94. Second resistance stands at $18.17. The third major resistance level sits at $18.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.42. The third support level lies at $17.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Key Stats

There are 575,628K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.07 billion. As of now, sales total 10,385 M while income totals 623,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,478 M while its last quarter net income were 40,000 K.