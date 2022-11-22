Investors finally get a glimpse of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) volume hitting the figure of 36.5 million.

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock priced at $7.31, down -2.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.32 and dropped to $7.07 before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. PLTR’s price has ranged from $6.44 to $21.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.60%. With a float of $1.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.07 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3712 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.99, operating margin of -26.66, and the pretax margin is -31.68.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 413,790. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $8.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,005,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s insider sold 3,414 for $8.23, making the entire transaction worth $28,088. This insider now owns 355,598 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.75 while generating a return on equity of -27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) saw its 5-day average volume 32.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 43.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.32 in the near term. At $7.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.94. The third support level lies at $6.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.42 billion, the company has a total of 2,080,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,542 M while annual income is -520,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 477,880 K while its latest quarter income was -123,880 K.