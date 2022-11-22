Investors must take note of Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) performance last week, which was -6.11%.

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock priced at $75.12, down -4.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.865 and dropped to $73.32 before settling in for the closing price of $76.52. DDOG’s price has ranged from $66.45 to $197.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.90%. With a float of $263.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.17, operating margin of -1.86, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 5,634,952. In this transaction President & CTO of this company sold 71,364 shares at a rate of $78.96, taking the stock ownership to the 189,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 296,965 for $67.35, making the entire transaction worth $19,999,978. This insider now owns 605,766 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.02 while generating a return on equity of -2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.93% during the next five years compared to 117.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Datadog Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.87 million, its volume of 4.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.64.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.04 in the near term. At $76.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.95.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.05 billion, the company has a total of 317,560K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,029 M while annual income is -20,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 436,530 K while its latest quarter income was -25,990 K.