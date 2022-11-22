Investors must take note of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) performance last week, which was 1.77%.

On November 21, 2022, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) opened at $22.44, lower -0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.47 and dropped to $22.145 before settling in for the closing price of $22.53. Price fluctuations for GPK have ranged from $17.63 to $24.07 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 10.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.40% at the time writing. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.80 million.

In an organization with 25000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.05, operating margin of +7.70, and the pretax margin is +4.04.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 543,532. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $22.46, taking the stock ownership to the 92,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, Mills Division sold 12,779 for $23.35, making the entire transaction worth $298,390. This insider now owns 44,902 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.81% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 63.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.21. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.52. Second resistance stands at $22.66. The third major resistance level sits at $22.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.01. The third support level lies at $21.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

There are currently 307,118K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,156 M according to its annual income of 204,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,451 M and its income totaled 193,000 K.