Investors must take note of Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) performance last week, which was -5.98%.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.05, plunging -1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.95 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. Within the past 52 weeks, PL’s price has moved between $3.70 and $12.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.90%. With a float of $209.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

The latest stats from [Planet Labs PBC, PL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.76 million was inferior to 2.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.20. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.86. The third support level lies at $4.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.36 billion based on 269,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 131,210 K and income totals -137,120 K. The company made 48,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.