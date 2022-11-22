Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.08 million

On November 21, 2022, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) opened at $1.55, lower -2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Price fluctuations for KLR have ranged from $0.51 to $12.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $31.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 650 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.73, operating margin of -10.19, and the pretax margin is -15.57.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kaleyra Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 34.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 49,812. In this transaction Director of this company bought 59,300 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 5,715,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s CEO sold 39,000 for $1.53, making the entire transaction worth $59,826. This insider now owns 777,289 shares in total.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -12.70 while generating a return on equity of -61.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Kaleyra Inc.’s (KLR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0313, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4496. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5433 in the near term. At $1.6667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0633.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Key Stats

There are currently 45,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 267,740 K according to its annual income of -34,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,920 K and its income totaled -11,670 K.