Last month’s performance of 11.91% for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is certainly impressive

On November 21, 2022, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) opened at $3.28, higher 27.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. Price fluctuations for BEAT have ranged from $1.12 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -301.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HeartBeam Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.50%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -102.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.01. However, in the short run, HeartBeam Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.38. Second resistance stands at $4.71. The third major resistance level sits at $5.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. The third support level lies at $2.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Key Stats

There are currently 8,005K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -4,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,580 K.