Last month’s performance of -28.57% for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is certainly impressive

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $6.055, down -9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.40 and dropped to $5.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, GMVD has traded in a range of $0.10-$6.74.

While this was happening, with a float of $24.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of -222.80, and the pretax margin is -294.40.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is 26.54%, while institutional ownership is 4.23%.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -291.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (GMVD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

The latest stats from [G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, GMVD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (GMVD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2041, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8710. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0900. The third support level lies at $0.0300 if the price breaches the second support level.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.36 million has total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,060 K in contrast with the sum of -14,760 K annual income.