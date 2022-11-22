MP Materials Corp. (MP) last year’s performance of -24.87% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 21, 2022, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) opened at $32.12, lower -1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.29 and dropped to $31.31 before settling in for the closing price of $32.68. Price fluctuations for MP have ranged from $26.19 to $60.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 359.70% at the time writing. With a float of $144.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.54 million.

The firm has a total of 365 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 534,435. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 16,500 shares at a rate of $32.39, taking the stock ownership to the 211,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Director sold 150,489 for $33.20, making the entire transaction worth $4,996,235. This insider now owns 1,132,765 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corp., MP], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 42.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.87. The third major resistance level sits at $33.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.52.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are currently 177,543K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 331,950 K according to its annual income of 135,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 124,450 K and its income totaled 63,180 K.