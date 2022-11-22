NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $5.50, down -3.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.56 and dropped to $5.13 before settling in for the closing price of $5.56. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has traded in a range of $2.08-$8.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.40%. With a float of $135.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 57 workers is very important to gauge.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

The latest stats from [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.78. The third major resistance level sits at $5.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.70.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 809.99 million has total of 144,392K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -22,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,800 K.