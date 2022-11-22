No matter how cynical the overall market is Bunge Limited (BG) performance over the last week is recorded 2.45%

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) stock priced at $100.24, up 0.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.07 and dropped to $98.19 before settling in for the closing price of $100.70. BG’s price has ranged from $80.41 to $128.40 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.10%. With a float of $148.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.64, operating margin of +6.55, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,665. In this transaction Co-President, Agribusiness of this company sold 1,017 shares at a rate of $103.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off sold 44,666 for $114.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,135,487. This insider now owns 33,654 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.80% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bunge Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.84 in the near term. At $104.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.08.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.99 billion, the company has a total of 149,800K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,152 M while annual income is 2,078 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,759 M while its latest quarter income was 380,000 K.