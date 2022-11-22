No matter how cynical the overall market is, Evergy Inc. (EVRG) performance over the last week is recorded -1.25%

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $58.82, up 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.115 and dropped to $57.615 before settling in for the closing price of $58.19. Over the past 52 weeks, EVRG has traded in a range of $54.12-$73.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 16.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $229.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4930 employees.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Evergy Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 28,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $70.01, taking the stock ownership to the 480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $69.98, making the entire transaction worth $27,992. This insider now owns 880 shares in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Looking closely at Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.39. However, in the short run, Evergy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.31. Second resistance stands at $59.96. The third major resistance level sits at $60.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.31.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.36 billion has total of 229,536K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,587 M in contrast with the sum of 879,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,909 M and last quarter income was 428,200 K.