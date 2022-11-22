No matter how cynical the overall market is SentinelOne Inc. (S) performance over the last week is recorded -11.20%

November 21, 2022, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) trading session started at the price of $16.37, that was -2.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.585 and dropped to $15.98 before settling in for the closing price of $16.64. A 52-week range for S has been $15.43 – $75.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -118.60%. With a float of $201.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SentinelOne Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SentinelOne Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 58,190. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,249 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 97,483 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,538 for $16.53, making the entire transaction worth $25,417. This insider now owns 100,732 shares in total.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SentinelOne Inc. (S) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SentinelOne Inc. (S)

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) saw its 5-day average volume 3.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, SentinelOne Inc.’s (S) raw stochastic average was set at 5.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.52 in the near term. At $16.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.31.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Key Stats

There are 280,916K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.62 billion. As of now, sales total 204,800 K while income totals -271,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 102,510 K while its last quarter net income were -96,310 K.