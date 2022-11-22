Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.61% last month.

On November 21, 2022, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) opened at $0.25, higher 1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for NAK have ranged from $0.23 to $0.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.10% at the time writing. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2480, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3077. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2555 in the near term. At $0.2613, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2727. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2269. The third support level lies at $0.2211 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

There are currently 529,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 137.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -25,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,415 K.