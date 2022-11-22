Now that Drive Shack Inc.’s volume has hit 4.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On November 21, 2022, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) opened at $0.40, higher 23.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.505 and dropped to $0.365 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for DS have ranged from $0.35 to $2.26 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.40% at the time writing. With a float of $77.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3370 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.08, operating margin of -3.92, and the pretax margin is -10.64.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Drive Shack Inc. is 16.43%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 25,033. In this transaction President of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 26,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 302,275 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $504,799. This insider now owns 5,847,728 shares in total.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.13 while generating a return on equity of -163.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Drive Shack Inc. (DS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Drive Shack Inc.’s (DS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1708. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5083 in the near term. At $0.5767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2283.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Key Stats

There are currently 92,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 281,860 K according to its annual income of -31,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 86,690 K and its income totaled -9,430 K.