NRBO (NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -3.82 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) stock priced at $1.28, down -3.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. NRBO’s price has ranged from $1.18 to $63.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $0.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.89 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$4.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRBO], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 359.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 283.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.2807, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.1644. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9900.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.00 million, the company has a total of 3,286K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -15,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,303 K.