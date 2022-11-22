Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 314,050 K

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) stock priced at $12.93, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.0189 and dropped to $12.92 before settling in for the closing price of $12.97. ORCC’s price has ranged from $10.18 to $15.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 104.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.82 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 49,829. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 3,840 shares at a rate of $12.98, taking the stock ownership to the 38,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 29,595 for $13.01, making the entire transaction worth $385,035. This insider now owns 48,435 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 76.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.03 in the near term. At $13.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.83.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.19 billion, the company has a total of 393,823K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,021 M while annual income is 490,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 314,050 K while its latest quarter income was 146,770 K.