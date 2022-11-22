ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.64% last month.

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) stock priced at $24.96, down -2.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.96 and dropped to $23.28 before settling in for the closing price of $25.36. ACDC’s price has ranged from $13.18 to $27.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $26.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2522 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.41, operating margin of -5.08, and the pretax margin is -12.73.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -12.63.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 587.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

The latest stats from [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.98. The third major resistance level sits at $27.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.62. The third support level lies at $21.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.88 billion, the company has a total of 142,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 768,350 K while annual income is -42,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 589,840 K while its latest quarter income was 6,560 K.