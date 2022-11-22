QuantumScape Corporation (QS) plunged -4.99 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On November 21, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) opened at $7.01, lower -4.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.23 and dropped to $6.83 before settling in for the closing price of $7.22. Price fluctuations for QS have ranged from $6.73 to $36.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.30% at the time writing. With a float of $259.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.05 million.

In an organization with 570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 143,012. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $7.15, taking the stock ownership to the 392,771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for $7.63, making the entire transaction worth $64,825. This insider now owns 302,157 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.25 million. That was better than the volume of 7.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.13. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.12. Second resistance stands at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.32.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are currently 435,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -45,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -117,660 K.