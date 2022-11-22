Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

November 21, 2022, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) trading session started at the price of $3.11, that was 9.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.29 and dropped to $3.045 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. A 52-week range for QUOT has been $1.68 – $7.92.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 13.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $87.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.39 million.

In an organization with 1162 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quotient Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 32,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.20, taking the stock ownership to the 385,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $10,800. This insider now owns 141,375 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. However, in the short run, Quotient Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.36. Second resistance stands at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.87.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

There are 96,700K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 322.52 million. As of now, sales total 521,490 K while income totals -45,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,340 K while its last quarter net income were -7,170 K.